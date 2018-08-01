Tutorials/Tips

Deploying Machine Learning workloads in Kubernetes clusters that support GPUs

Deploying Machine Learning workloads in Kubernetes clusters that support GPUs is a half-day class that will be conducted by Canonical, the parent company of Ubuntu, at the Cloud-Native, Docker & K8s Summit, a 2-day conference that will take place in Dallas, Texas (USA), from September 12 -13, 2018.

The class is one of two (2) classes that will be conducted on Day 1 of the conference. before conference presentations start on Day 2. The other class is Docker and Kubernetes fundamentals. Both classes will be free to all registered attendees of the conference on a first come, first serve basis.

Related Post:  The best hardware for gaming performance of 2017

Kubernetes skills are in high demand, so this is an opportunity to add a very valuable skillset to your resume. Early-bird registration is still on, so head on over to Eventbrite and register to reserve your seat for one or both classes. For more information, visit the conference website at https://container-days.com.

Related Post:  Popular gaming platforms with support for Linux games

CNDK Summit logo

Subscribe to LinuxBSDos.com

Subscribe to receive the latest articles in your Inbox

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

Trust me, you'll not be spammed...

Related Posts:

Please share:
Tags:

We Recommend These Blockchain Conferences and Servicess

Register now for Blockchain & Decentralized Tech SuperSummit, international conference on blockchain technnology in Dallas, TX (USA), October 30 - November 2, 2018

Learn how to trade cryptocurrencies profitably using technical and fundamental analysis at BDT SuperSummit

Best binary auto trading software reviews by 7binaryoptions.com

Launch an SSD VPS in Europe, USA, Asia & Australia on Vultr's KVM-based Cloud platform starting at $5:00/month (15 GB SSD, 768 MB of RAM).

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Or, you can subscribe without commenting.